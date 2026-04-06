Susan Russ of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2026, at the age of 82, following complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

Susan was a true pioneer in women’s athletics. She earned her master’s degree in physical education from Murray State University in 1966 and began her career teaching at the University of Tennessee at Martin. She later accepted a position at Memphis State University (now the University of Memphis), where her life’s work would take shape.

At the time, opportunities for women in athletics were scarce. Inspired by her husband, Kent, a former Vanderbilt track standout—she chose to pursue track and field—beginning what would become a remarkable coaching career. With no funding for recruitment before Title IX and before the NCAA sanctioned women’s sports, she built a team from the ground up.

Because the women’s team was not permitted to practice at the same time as the men’s team, practices frequently took place in darkness. Undeterred, Susan found creative solutions—holding early morning practices and using nearby fields and pastures.

The passage of Title IX brought new opportunities. From 1972 to 1979, Susan built a nationally competitive track and field program and founded the university’s first women’s cross country team. In 1973, she organized the Memphis State Invitational, attracting nationally ranked teams and coaches. Its success led to its expansion into a co-ed event.

In 1979, Susan and her family moved to Nashville, where she joined Harpeth Hall, an independent all-girls school. There, she established one of the most successful high school track and cross-country programs in the state. From 1979 to 2012, her track and field teams won 19 regional championships, 12 state championships, and finished as state runner-up nine times. She coached at least one individual state champion in 28 of those 33 years. In cross country, her teams earned six state titles and 21 regional championships. Including two relay team championships, Susan’s 20 state titles remain the most of any coach—male or female—in Tennessee history.

Susan also served as Harpeth Hall’s Athletic Director from 1986 to 2005. During her leadership, multiple sports programs achieved state championships, including swimming, basketball, golf, lacrosse, volleyball, and tennis.

She championed the value and potential of female athletes, leaving a lasting impact on sports in Tennessee. Her contributions were recognized with numerous awards, including the TSSAA Distinguished Service Recognition Award, three Tennessee State Track Coach of the Year awards, and the National Federation of State High School Associations South Region Coach of the Year Award in 2003. She also served for many years as a TSSAA track and field official and was widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable figures in the sport.

Her many honors include induction into the University of Memphis Hall of Fame (1987), the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame (2005), the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Hall of Fame (2008), and the Harpeth Hall Athletic Hall of Fame (2013). She was also recognized as a distinguished alumna of Mt. Vernon Township High School in Illinois and is featured in Dr. Mary Ellen Pethel’s book Title IX, Pat Summitt and Tennessee Trailblazers: 50 Years, 50 Stories. Lastly, the TSSAA named Susan a Title IX Trailblazer in 2022.

Susan will be fondly remembered by her athletes for her signature call from across the track: “Work the back stretch.” For many, those words became a lifelong mantra—offering strength and encouragement in moments of challenge. To her athletes, she was more than a coach; she was a mentor, a confidante, and an enduring source of inspiration.

With all of these accomplishments, Susan’s greatest joy was her family. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, whose children were at the center of her life. They accompanied her to countless practices and meets, and she never missed an opportunity to support them in their own pursuits. No matter how busy her schedule was, she made it home each evening to cook and share a family dinner. Her grandchildren brought her immense joy, and she cherished attending their sporting events and performances.

A devoted Catholic, Susan found strength and peace in her faith.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Kent; her sons, Chris Russ (Mary Shelton) and Andy Russ (Charlotte); her daughter, Marti Jeffords (Whit); and her grandchildren, Emile Russ, Kathlyn Jeffords, Caroline Jeffords, Carter Jeffords, William Russ, and Drew Russ. She is also survived by her brothers Karl Kaufman (Monique), Jim Kaufman (Judy), Ralph Kaufman (Linda), and Fritz Kaufman (Mitzi); her sisters Alice Harder (Joe) and Marian Kaufman; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Odell Kaufman Jr. and Norma Thompson Kaufman, as well as her great-nieces, Amy and Emile Bright.

A funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 13, at St. Henry Catholic Church (6401 Harding Pike, Nashville), with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m.

In honor of Susan’s vibrant spirit and ‘life well-lived,’ the family requests that guests wear bright colors that reflect her memorable smile. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harpeth Hall School athletic program at this link: https://give.harpethhall.org/campaigns/78758/donations/new

A reception celebrating the life and career of Susan Russ will follow from 4-6 p.m. at The Harpeth Hall School Athletic and Wellness Center, 3801 Hobbs Road, Nashville, TN 37215.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email