OBITUARY: Susan Irene Bruce

Susan “Susie” Irene Beard Bruce, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at her residence. A native of Williamson County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late James Marvin “Bill” Beard and the late Minnie Louise Tomlin Beard. She retired from Apcom after 30 years of service. She loved animals, especially her dog “Elvis”. She enjoyed gospel music and was a huge fan of Elvis Presley. She lived most of her life in the Burwood Community and enjoyed interacting with neighbors and community members. She loved her family more than anything and took great joy in helping take care of all her family members.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Ronald Eugene Gray; brother, Jimmy Beard (Mary); sisters, Tammy Ann Beard, Rose McNabb, and Kim Mealer; nieces, Missy Beard and Linda Farmer; nephew, Tony Stutts; dog, “Elvis”.

She is survived by her brother-in-law, Marvin Mealer; nieces, Amanda Mealer, Cassie Nastri and Ashley (Frank) Duvall; great nieces, Sophie, Genevieve, Eleanor, Sadie, Hazel, and Ellie; great nieces and nephews, Crystal (Josh) Yates, Richard (Cara) Farmer, Daniel and Christopher Souders; best friend, Carol Bruce; numerous other friends and family.

Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 3:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Ronald Mealer officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family on Sunday after 12 Noon at the funeral home. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.