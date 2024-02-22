OBITUARY: Susan Ingram Tribble

Susan Ingram Tribble, age 53 of Franklin, TN, passed away in Nashville, TN on February 19, 2024.

She was born in Rochester, NY in 1970 to Robert and Ann Ingram.

Susan attended Cary High School before studying sociology at North Carolina Weselyan in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. She later went to work as a dietary manager and in human resources.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents and beloved dog, Dottie.

She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Lewis H. Tribble; daughter Kate Elizabeth Tribble; sister Kari Ingram.

A celebration of life will be held on April 13, 2024 in Franklin, TN. Check back at a later date for details. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

