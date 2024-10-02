OBITUARY: Susan Hodgson Sloan

Susan Hodgson Sloan passed away on September 29, 2024 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

She was born in Bay Minette, Alabama on November 20, 1948 to loving parents, William Malcolm and Jeanne Robertson Hodgson.

Susan was a loving wife to her husband of 55 years, Johnny Stine Sloan. She was a wonderful mother to two sons, John (Katy) Stine Sloan of Nashville and Russell Breitling Sloan of Knoxville, TN. Perhaps her favorite role in life was being Sue Sue to her grandchildren, Savannah, John, Sam, Stewart and her great-grandson Bennett. She was also known and loved by nieces and nephews as Queen Sue Sue.

Susan was a devoted child of God and a member of Brentwood United Methodist Church. She loved her church family and loved serving her Savior through this church.

Susan will be missed so very much by her family and friends. Her wonderful sense of humor and concern for others will always be remembered.

Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 – 2:00 pm on Friday, October 4th, 2024 in the Chapel Narthex at Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN. A celebration of life will follow at 2:00 pm in the Chapel. https://www.austinfuneralservice.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Healing Housing, P.O. Box 2385, Brentwood, TN 37027 or https://healinghousing.org/donate.

