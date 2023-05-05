OBITUARY: Susan Elaine Gurne

By
Jen Haley
-
Susan-Elaine-Gurne

Susan Elaine Gurne, 67 years of age, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, at her residence in Fairview, Tennessee.

Susan was born December 12, 1955, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Karl F. II and Geraldine W. (MacGregor) Wackley.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Mary E. Foust.

Those left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Andrea Michelle (Sean) Pothier of Fairview, TN and Stephanie Elizabeth (Jared) Roach of Harvest, AL; sister, Katherine A. “Kitty” (Carl) Muschong of Gladwin, MI; brother, Karl R. “Rich” Wackley of Detroit, MI; grandcats, Ember, Phoenix, Ripley, Leeloo, Wednesday, Milton, Nimbus, and Nermal; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Susan’s wishes were to be cremated. There are no services planned at this time.

Online condolences may be left at www.dicksonfuneralhome.com

 

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleOBITUARY: Rebecca Sue Griggs Inman
Jen Haley
Growing up in rural Upstate New York, Jennifer has always enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She is an outspoken advocate for animal rights and has opened her home to many rescues over the years. In her spare time, she enjoys antiquing, hiking, and gardening.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here