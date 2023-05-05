OBITUARY: Susan Elaine Gurne

Susan Elaine Gurne, 67 years of age, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, at her residence in Fairview, Tennessee.

Susan was born December 12, 1955, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Karl F. II and Geraldine W. (MacGregor) Wackley.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Mary E. Foust.

Those left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Andrea Michelle (Sean) Pothier of Fairview, TN and Stephanie Elizabeth (Jared) Roach of Harvest, AL; sister, Katherine A. “Kitty” (Carl) Muschong of Gladwin, MI; brother, Karl R. “Rich” Wackley of Detroit, MI; grandcats, Ember, Phoenix, Ripley, Leeloo, Wednesday, Milton, Nimbus, and Nermal; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Susan’s wishes were to be cremated. There are no services planned at this time.

Online condolences may be left at www.dicksonfuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/