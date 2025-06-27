OBITUARY: Susan Dempsey Flesher

Susan Dempsey Flesher, age 69, passed away with her loving family by her side in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She was born in Greenville, SC to the late Maree and Bob Dempsey.

After graduating high school, she pursued a career as a Dental Hygienist until she retired to take care of her daughters Kimberly and Kelly. More than anything, Susan loved spending time with her family. She was a devoted mother to her two daughters and a proud grandmother to her cherished granddaughters. But Susan’s love didn’t stop with her own family – she was a “mom” to everyone she met, and she loved them as her own. Her greatest joy came from being surrounded by the laughter, love, and togetherness of those she held dear.

Susan had a passion for life that extended beyond her home. She found peace and happiness in traveling—especially to the beach and the islands. Her strength, kindness, and unwavering love leave an enduring legacy in the hearts of all who knew her. She will be deeply missed but lovingly remembered.

Susan is survived by her daughters, Kimberly (Nick) Marquez and Kelly (Courtney) Flesher; granddaughters, Mya and Lylah Marquez; granddog, Riley; brother, Robert Dempsey. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband James Flesher.

A funeral service will be held at 3PM Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 1:00PM-3:00PM Tuesday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to PAWS of Rutherford County or Alive Hospice.