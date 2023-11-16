OBITUARY: Suetta Williamson

Suetta Williamson lost her short and hard-fought battle to cancer on 11/09/23 at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, JD Williamson, her sons Mykael Williamson and Louis Faulkner, her siblings Isadore, Anita, Lisa and Robbie, family, friends, and the many who called her “Mom”.

Suetta was born in Owen County, KY on 07/21/1955 to Louis Pineur and Effie Miller. She graduated from Madison Central HS in Richmond, Ky, attended Eastern Kentucky University, and later earned her associate degree.

She worked for over 30 years in the insurance industry before retiring as an account executive in 2016. As part of her career, she was a member of the Nashville Association of Insurance Women, holding many positions, including President.

After retirement, Suetta opened 96 Picks with her husband, creating signs, candles, and other crafts for sale locally. Suetta was an avid gardener and all-around creative person with a knack for creating “home”.

Her greatest focus was always her family, friends, and church. Matthew 25:23: “His lord said unto him, Well done, good and faithful servant; thou has been faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things; enter into the joy of thy lord.”

A memorial for Suetta Williamson will be held on Saturday 11/18/23 at Judson Baptist Church (4900 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN, 37220). Visitation is at 1:00 PM. Service will begin at 2:00 PM. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

The family requests donations to Judson Baptist in lieu of flowers.

