OBITUARY: Sue Yates

Sue Yates, age 79 of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Preceded in death by husband, Walter Yates; and grandson, Dustin Yates.

Sue loved the Lord and her family. She always enjoyed having Sunday dinner for all her family. Sue was still enjoying cutting her own grass up to this year. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survived by sons, Wayne (Shelia) Yates and Jamie (Kim) Yates; grandchildren, Cody (Sidney) Davenport, Kelly Davenport, J. D. Yates, Joey Yates and Kayla Yates; great-grandchildren, McKinley Davenport and Madden Ferrell.

Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Nolensville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be J. D. Yates, Joey Yates, Cody Davenport, Luke Evans, Tyler Stamps and Joel Harper. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

