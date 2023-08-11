OBITUARY: Sue Sadler

Following a brief illness, Sue Sadler went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Above all she loved her Lord. Sue was a great cook and for the last 50 years spoiled everyone with her homemade sourdough rolls. She enjoyed traveling, especially with her husband Charlie and long-time friends.

After retiring from Centennial Hospital, she spent her days reading, gardening, and bowling. She loved to fellowship with her church family, greeting everyone as they came in, and chatting with her neighbors. Sue treasured time spent with her family and friends and will be deeply missed.

Preceded in death by husband, Charlie B. Sadler, Jr.; parents, John and Nola Craddock; and sister, Cecelia.

Survived by daughter, Robin T. (Larry) Baker; son, Curt B. (Mia) Sadler; grandchildren, Connor (Audrey) Baker and Caitlin Keys; sisters, Jean Stratton and Carolyn Willoughby.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Pastor Rick Cua. Interment Christ Church Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be on Friday, August 11, 2023, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

