OBITUARY: Sue Gilliam Hollis

Mrs. Sue Gilliam Hollis, age 87, and a resident of Spring Hill, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at her residence.

Born on March 13, 1937, in Florence, Alabama, Sue was the daughter of the late Frederick Emmet Gilliam and the late Mary Louise Enlow Gilliam.

Sue was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed being a part of the Mothers Singers. She found joy in social dancing, and she enjoyed listening to country music. Family gatherings were near and dear to her heart, she found great joy and happiness surrounded by family and friends. Sue loved the Lord and was a devoted Christian. Sue valued each of her friendships she made throughout her life.

Sue is survived by her husband, David Hollis, children, Lonnie (Kim) Edmond and Debra Robinson, grandchildren, Hanna (Corey) Burkes, Andy Edmond, and Laine (Aaron) Anders, great-grandchildren, Elliott Anders, Henry Anders, Nissi Burkes, Micah Burkes, Laila Burkes, and Koby Burkes.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Gentiva Hospice of Columbia, for their love and care.

A private service will be held at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email