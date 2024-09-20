OBITUARY: Sue Douglas

Sue Douglas, 79, died peacefully on September 12, 2024 surrounded by family. She is survived by her daughter, Jeri (James) Heaton; son, William Robert (Robbie) Dollard; half-sister, Debbie Kay Ball (Parks); and half-brother, Thomas Jessee Parks.

She is preceded in death by her father, Raymond Jessee Parks; mother, Elma Katherine (Scott) Parks; brother, Raymond Jessee Parks; and sisters, Betty Jo Parks and Judy Elizabeth (Parks) Cannon. She leaves behind 3 grandchildren and 2 great granddaughters. She attended Abundant Life Church religiously.

No services are scheduled.

