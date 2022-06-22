OBITUARY: Sue Billingsby Harper

Mrs. Sue Billingsby Harper of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, she was 88 years old.

Mary Sue Billingsby Harper was born April 1, 1934 in Dresden, TN.

She started her career in Chattanooga as a head start teacher. Sue retired after twenty fuve years of service as Director of the Fannie Battle Day Home in Nashville. Her passion was helping children, including being a Bible School teacher.

She was a dedicated “Sue Sue” grandmother, mother, and loving wife. She was a member of Concord Road Church of Christ. She and her husband Carl were also charter members of Spring Meadows Church of Christ before coming back to Concord Road in their later years. She was a faithful servant to her Lord and Saviour.

Preceded in death by parents, Gilbert and Ida Mae Crosser Billingsby; Brothers – Flavil, Howard, Dink & John Billingsby, Sisters – Polly Walker, Anna Lou Killebrew Story, and daughter-in-law, DeAnna Harper.

Survived by: husband of 66 years, Carl M. Harper; sons, Carl David (Cheryl) Harper, Gregory Lynn (Julie) Harper, and Michael Gilbert Harper; sister, Reggie Roney; sister-in-law, Joyce Billingsby; grandchildren, Ryan (Jessica) Harper, Travis (Ginna) Harper, Stephanie (Joe) Edlhuber, Britney (Mark) Ray, Will (Emily) Harper, Jenna (Luke) Frasier, Colin (Molly Bartlett) Harper and eleven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Friday, June 24, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Franklin. Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon until service time on Friday at Williamson Memorial. Interment will take place in Williamson Memorial Gardens after the service. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to World Bible School, P.O. Box 2169, Cedar Park, Texas 78630.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289, Williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/