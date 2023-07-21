OBITUARY: Stuart T. Weinberg

Stuart T. Weinberg, age 63, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Loving husband of Anne Weinberg for over 30 years. Preceded in death by his father Melvin Weinberg. Survived by his mother Gay Rosenberg Weinberg, wife Anne Trowbridge Weinberg, son Nathan S. Weinberg, and daughter Sarah A. Weinberg.

Stuart was born October 29, 1959 in Jacksonville, FL. He grew up in Dayton, OH, attending Miami Valley School from 2nd through 9th grade. He was a 1977 graduate of Phillips Exeter Academy, a 1981 graduate of Dartmouth College, and a 1985 graduate of the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.

His summers for many years were spent at Dayton YMCA Camp Kern, where he met, proposed to, and in 1992 married his wife. Following medical school, he was a pediatric resident at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, followed by a Fellowship in Medical Informatics at the University of Pittsburgh. He practiced as a pediatric hospitalist in both Pittsburgh and Findlay, OH before joining Vanderbilt University as a faculty member in the Departments of Biomedical Informatics and Pediatrics.

He enjoyed bowling, gardening, family history, his fellow Merrillites, and a “Dad’s joke” sense of humor. He was very proud to have established two Endowment Funds with community foundations- The Carl V. Kern Fund of The Dayton Foundation in 1987 and the TN Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics Endowment Fund in 2020 with The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a gift in Stuart’s memory may contribute to The Carl B. Kern Fund of The Dayton Foundation, https://www.daytonfoundation.org/ccgift.html?Source=EXT&ReturnFundID=2110&ReturnFundName=Carl_B_Kern_Fund.

Condolences may be sent to the family at home.

