OBITUARY: Stuart Patten Wells

Stuart Patten Wells, 89, died Thursday, August 20, in Brentwood, TN. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ann Barlow Wells (1931-2012) and is survived by his four children eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was the caring and supportive father of Elizabeth Wells Brand (Mark), Cynthia Wells Lundgren (Richard), Amy Stuart Wells, and Marshall James Wells (Jennifer). He was the adored and deeply admired grandfather of Patrick Brand, Stephen Wells Brand, Trey Lundgren (Kelsey), Paige Lundgren, Blake Lundgren, Trevor Wells Serman, Stuart Cameron Wells and Elaine Barlow Wells. He was the loving great grandfather to Hans Lee Brand.

Stuart was born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1931 and grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, where he graduated from Central High School, and attended the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. He and Ann met in high school, and they married in 1953. Stuart’s long and successful career in the millwork — window and door — industry began in 1953 when he became the sales supervisor at Disbrow & Company in Omaha. After working for the Grand Rapids Sash & Door Company in Michigan from 1961 to 1965, he began his 28-year tenure (1965-1993) at the Huttig Sash & Door Company (now Huttig Building Company) in St. Louis, working his way up from Sales Supervisor to President and Chief Executive Officer in 1979. Under his leadership, Huttig expanded despite the difficult economic conditions of the early 1980s, which resulted in declining housing starts. During that period, Huttig acquired several smaller companies in the South, New England and the West Coast, making it the largest millwork distributer in the nation. During Stuart’s presidency, Huttig’s sales more than doubled and net earnings more than tripled. In 1988, a St. Louis Post-Dispatch story about Huttig noted the leadership team exhibited a “deep knowledge of the industry.”

After stepping down as President of Huttig in 1991, Stuart served as the Chairman of the Board until 1993 when he first retired. In 1994 Stuart returned to the millwork business as the Chairman and CEO of Morgan-Wightman Supply Company until he officially retired in 2016 and relocated to Brentwood, TN.

In addition to leading companies, he served on the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee of the National Sash & Door Jobbers Association (Now known as Worldwide Millwork Alliance) for three years. In 1976 he was elected by his peers to be the NSDJA President, an honor awarded to only the top leaders in the field.

Stuart was an avid golfer and a long-time member of Forest Hills Country Club in Chesterfield, MO. He was a passionate Nebraska Cornhusker and St. Louis Cardinal fan. He served his country in the Army Reserves and was a generous supporter of educational institutions. Stuart will be remembered by his children and grandchildren for his consistent and sincere interest in their lives and dreams. He was the wind beneath their wings, and he will be greatly missed.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions on travel and large gatherings, the family is exploring options for a memorial service and celebration of Stuart’s life in St. Louis, MO, at an undetermined date in the fall of 2020. Updated information will be posted on this website. To be placed on a mailing list for updates, please send an email to [email protected] with your name and contact information.

To share a memory of Stuart or leave a message for the family please visit the Tribute page.