OBITUARY: Stonewall Jackson, Sr.

Stonewall Jackson, Sr. – Age 89 of Brentwood, TN. December 4, 2021.

Preceded in death by wife of 62 years, Juanita Wair Jackson; and granddaughter, Stephanie Jackson. Stonewall joined the Grand Ole Opry on November 4, 1956.

He had his first #1 hit “Life to Go” in 1958. Stonewall has charted over 44 #1 hits and top 40 hits in Billboard. Waterloo was his biggest hit which topped all charts in Country, Rock and Roll and R&B. At the time of Stonewall’s passing, he was the longest tenured member of the Grand Ole Opry.

He is survived by his son, Stonewall “Turp” (Shannon) Jackson, Jr.; granddaughters, Savannah (Robert) Katic and Shianne Schrieber; and great grandchildren, Theodore Wesley Katic and Alyrah Schrieber.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Stonewall Jackson, Jr. and Wendell Byrd. Interment Wair Family Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers: Past and Present Grand Ole Opry Family. Visitation will be Wednesday and Thursday from 2-7 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.