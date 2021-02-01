OBITUARY: Steven “Steve” Lee Hicks

Steven “Steve” Lee Hicks – Age 44, died unexpectedly at home January 25, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife, Brandy Armstrong Hicks; his parents, Clyde Lee and Judy Hicks of Nolensville, TN; and his sister, Amy Jo Deir and her family, Jim Deir, Madelyn Deir and Reese Deir from Michigan.

He worked in the HVAC business at C. E. S. in Nolensville, TN and later Assured Comfort Co.

Steven was an enthusiastic deer hunter. He loved to ride his custom-built motorcycle and enjoyed fishing. He enjoyed working out at the gym and taking long walks with his wife and their two dogs, Kino and Xena. Brandy and Steve didn’t have children of their own, but Kino and Xena absolutely made their lives whole.

Steven loved his family and friends. He was always willing to help them in any way he could. Despite his tough guy exterior, he really had a soft heart.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Waller Chapel, 7281 Nolensville Road. Interment Nolensville Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 12 – 2 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home Waller Chapel, 615-776-7009

Due to COVID-19, masks are required. Also, due to COVID-19, there will not be a gathering after the graveside service.

Gone too soon. Always in our memories. Forever in our hearts.