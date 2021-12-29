OBITUARY_ Steven R. Wright

Steven Ray Wright, age 56 of Thompsons Station, TN passed away December 27, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Nashville, TN to the late Billy & LaVerne Wright. When he wasn’t restoring antique cars and tractors, he enjoyed joking around and sharing his witticisms (or Wright-isms) with his many friends and family. He always had a smile on his face and was ready to help out anyone who needed it. Steven is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Ginger; sons, Marcus and Jacob who were his pride and joy; sister, Patricia (Mike) Welch, all of Thompsons Station, TN; sister in-law, Jamie (Joe) Sharp of Lewisburg, TN; nieces & nephews, Martin, Katie, Jacey and Jonathan. No memorial service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to John Hopkins Medicine Pathology to help support autoimmune research.

