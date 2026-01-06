OBITUARY: Steven Lee Bearden

Steven Lee Bearden, age 58, passed away on January 1, 2026, at his home in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents, John Bibb Bearden Jr. and Freda Mai Finerty Coats, and by his grandparents, Pete Thomas and Lean Dugger Finerty Thomas.

He is survived by his loving sisters: Angela (Gene) McGregor, Andrea McCommon of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, Sheila Coleman of Cornersville, Tennessee, and Wanda Bearden of Ethridge, Tennessee. He is also survived by his niece Brittany (Chad) Odom of Irwinton, Georgia; Atha Collinsworth of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; his nephew Coty Bearden of Georgia; and his great-nephews Antwon Simmons of Irwinton, Georgia, and Ossian Long of DeFuniak Springs, Florida.

Steven is also lovingly remembered by Sandra Haywood, who was like a second mother to him, and by all of the Haywood family.

A devoted Christian, Steven deeply loved his family and cherished the relationships he built throughout his life. He was a devoted fan of the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed sharing that passion with others. Steven had a kind heart and a genuine love for people, leaving a lasting impression on everyone he met.

He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

With dignity and care, Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.