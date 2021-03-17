OBITUARY: Steven Donald Davis

Steven Donald Davis, age 70, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away March 6, 2021. A loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, Steve’s legacy of faith, integrity, and love lives on and will continue to inspire those who knew him.

Steven was born on August 24th, 1950 in Waukesha, Wis. He graduated from Waukesha South High School in 1968. Steven attended Carroll College where he was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He graduated with a degree in chemistry in 1972 and married the love of his life, Laura Smith Davis, in 1973. Steve went on to work for Synthes USA for over 30 years, selling orthopedic trauma equipment for surgery and retiring from his successful career with the company in 2017. That same year Steve and Laura moved to Franklin, Tenn., in order to live close to children and grandchildren in the area.

Steve’s faith in Jesus Christ was an important part of his life. He enjoyed sharing about his love for God with family and friends and pursued a life of godliness and integrity. An avid outdoorsman and sports lover, Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing, softball, Green Bay Packers football, and golf. Over the years he made many friends pursuing these hobbies and also passed on his love for them to his four sons. He also found joy in studying history, travelling, and watching movies. Steve lived a life of faithfulness to his family and invested in their lives in many active ways including coaching their sports teams; attending school concerts, events and games; and caring for his grandchildren.

Steven is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Shirley Moen Davis. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Laura Davis; sons, Bryan (Courtney) Davis, Eric (Allie) Davis, Luke (Julie Anne) Davis and Scott (Emily) Davis; grandchildren, Jack, George, Amelia, Josephine, Liam, Owen and Madeline Davis; sisters, Laura (Brian) Hubbard and Linda (Bill) Litt, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date in Wisconsin.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Narrow Gate Foundation, 242 Dry Prong Road, Williamsport, TN 38487, www.narrowgatefoundation.org.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com