OBITUARY: Steven Curtis Crockarell

Steven Curtis Crockarell, age 71 of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Steve was born on August 14, 1951, to Dr. D. E. Crockarell and Verna Lou “Pee Wee” Crockarell at Fort Benning Army Base near Columbus, GA.

After Steve graduated from Castle Heights Military Academy in 1969, he went on to study Biology and Chemistry at The University of Tennessee at Martin and The University of Tennessee at Nashville.

Steve met the love of his life, Susan, in the first grade. He and Susan went on to enjoy over 50 years of marriage and have two children, Clay and Whitney.

Steve held several professions in his lifetime, but most notably was his time as owner of Buster’s Place in Murfreesboro, TN.

Steve had a passion for coaching baseball, playing golf and cheering for the Florida Gators.

If a single word could be used to describe Steve, it would be altruistic. Whether carting boys to play baseball, boys who without Steve’s help, would not have had an opportunity to play, or hosting one of the many benefits put on by him and Susan during their time at Buster’s to help those in need. Steve was always first to lend a helping hand and last to take any credit for it.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gary Crockarell.

He is survived by wife, Susan Brewer Crockarell; son, Clay Crockarell and his wife, Nicole; daughter, Whitney Thornton and her husband, Mike; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

