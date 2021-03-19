OBITUARY: Steven Carl German

Steven Carl German, age 69 of Franklin, Tennessee departed this earth on March 16, 2021 at his home.

Steven was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts to Joan and Carlton German on January 21, 1952. He graduated from old Rochester Regional High School and attended New England College in Henniker, NH. He married Kathleen Mosher on October 15, 1977 in South Dartmouth, Mass.

Steven worked as a sign maker and graphic artist. He had his own business, Landmark Graphics for many years. Some of his sign work is still seen today, such as the Animalia sign, Puckett’s sign and logo in Franklin and several signs in Leiper’s Fork.

Steven came to Nashville with a dream. The music world has lost a great songwriter and guitar player, and unfortunately, like many other musicians who never got the recognition that he and they deserved. He will be missed. Steven is preceded in death by his parents, Joan and Carlton, aunts and uncles, along with his dear pets, O’Malley, Moe, Taz, Philo (Our first) and Baretta, Tanner, Graycee and Squiggs.

Steven is survived by his wife and life partner, Kathleen, his brothers Michael and Robert (Rose) and his sister Cathy, several nieces and nephews along with great nieces and nephews, cousins, Uncle Rick Mello, Aunt Marilyn and his dear pets, Boomer, Blanca, and Bendella.

He was a lifelong Boston Red Sox fan and he loved Fenway Park.

Due to covid, a Celebration of Life service will be held in Tennessee and Massachusetts at a later date.

Memorials can be sent to a local food bank of your choice or an animal rescue. Steven never wanted anyone to be hungry or any dog or cat not be loved.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Dr. Marshall Millman and the staff of the Interventional Spine and Pain Center in Manchester, TN and to Dr. Matthew Abbate.