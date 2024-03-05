OBITUARY: Steve Virgil Smith

Mr. Steve Virgil Smith, age 88, beloved husband of Judith Ann Bollinger Smith, and a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at The Arbors at Willow Springs Senior Living.

Born on October 12, 1935, in Hot Springs, Arkansas, Steve was the son of the late Virgil E. Smith and the late Georgia Rhodes Smith.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas and dedicated ten years of his life in service to the Air Force and Air National Guard. While in the Air Force, he worked on the NASA Project Gemini where he tested radios for the space capsule.

He married Judith Ann Bollinger on October 27, 1963, and their union brought two sons, David and Michael Smith. Steve’s professional journey led him to a fulfilling career as an electrical engineer at RCA and Chrysler where he worked many years before retiring.

He had a passion for reading and enthusiastically followed sports, particularly football, and was an avid fan of both the Arkansas Razorbacks and The University of Alabama. Steve was member of First Baptist Church in Spring Hill.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, David Smith of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Michael (Kim) Smith of Bell Buckle, Tennessee, and two grandchildren, Ethan Smith and Max Smith.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dr. Vestal B. Smith, Eugene T. Smith, and sisters-in-law, Mary Smith and Billie Smith.

The family will celebrate his life with a service at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia, Tennessee, is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

The family would like to give special thanks and appreciation to the entire staff at Willow Springs for the amazing care they provided. They truly blessed us.

