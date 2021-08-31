OBITUARY: Steve S. Snipes

Stephen “Steve” Shannon Snipes, age 59 of Franklin, TN passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021.

Steve was born in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Son of Sydney & Regina Snipes. He went to school at Coconut Creek High School. He attended Sioux Falls College 1980-1982, joined the Marines in 1982, received his bachelors’ degree from Valdosta State University 1983-1985. He worked for Oracle as the Senior IT specialist.

Steve was an avid golfer, well versed on just about every sports subject and very loyal to every friend he allowed into his circle.

He was preceded in death by his father, Sidney Snipes.

Survivors include, his wife, Mary Snipes; daughters, Katie (Craig) Neprud, Kelly (Drew) Keller; grandchildren, Reagan, Neyland, and John Parker Neprud, Judah and Luke Keller; sisters, Stephanie Garcia, Staci Campbell; brother, Shaun Snipes.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, where a celebration of Steve’s life will be held at 2:00 PM with Pastor Jim Taylor officiating.

Inurnment will take place in Williamson Memorial Gardens at a later date.