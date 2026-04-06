Mr. Steve Adam Huddleston, age 63, of Lewisburg, TN passed away on March 31, 2026.

He was born on April 23, 1962, in Nashville, TN.

Steve was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who took great pride in his family.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Huddleston; his children, Samantha (Jacob) Smith, Michael Huddleston; and his grandchildren, Emma and Mason.

Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, April 4, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Bass Funeral Home, Lewisburg.

A celebration of life service will take place on Saturday, April 5, 2026, at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial following at the local cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to everyone for their love and support during this difficult time.

Bass Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, you may reach them via their website.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Bass Funeral Home.

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