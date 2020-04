Stephen Wong, age 45 of Franklin, TN passed away April 12, 2020 at his home. He was born in Xinjing, China and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Stephen is survived by his wife, Min Sook Chung; parents, Tukwok Wong & Fung Lee; brother, Lawrence (Kelly) Sykkmon.

A private family memorial service will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. www.williamsonmemorial.com 615-794-2289.