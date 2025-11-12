OBITUARY: Stephen Joseph Adams Sr.

Stephen Joseph Adams Sr., affectionately known as Steve, passed away on October 9, 2025, in Franklin, Tennessee, at the age of 67. Born on September 1, 1958, in Rock Hill, South Carolina, he was a dedicated senior director of operations for Ryder and an exemplary figure in both his professional and personal life.

Steve was profoundly proud of his family, whom he cherished above all else. His children, Stephen Adams Jr., Melissa (James) Pugh, and Rachel Adams, remember him as a true patriarch—the very heart of their family. He was not just a father; he was a guiding force, instilling the values of love, resilience, and togetherness in his children and family. His legacy lives on in his beloved grandchildren, Emma and James Pugh, who were his pride and joy.

In addition to his immediate family, Steve is survived by his brother, Jacob (Leslie) Adams Jr., and his sisters, Kathleen (Brad) Culbertson and Janet (Mac) Dunlap. Each sibling shares their own fond memories of a brother who was steadfast and supportive throughout their lives.

Steve’s dedication to his family transcended his role as a father and brother. He was a self-proclaimed “Mr. Fix It,” a testament to his can-do spirit and willingness to lend a helping hand whenever needed. He found joy in simple pleasures, particularly fond moments spent traveling to the beach with his family. The sand, sun, and laughter were a backdrop to many cherished memories that will stay with them forever.

The importance of family was evident throughout Steve’s life and career. His dedication extended beyond the workplace as he strived to balance his professional commitments with the love that he had for those closest to him. His life was a reflection of his values, and he will be remembered not only for his accomplishments in his career but most importantly, for being a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

Steve is predeceased by his beloved wife, Shari Elaine Adams, with whom he shared over 37 years of love and partnership, as well as his parents, Jacob and Ann Adams, who provided a nurturing foundation for his life.

As we remember Steve, we celebrate the depth of the love he shared, the lives he touched, and the enduring bond of family he cherished. His spirit will live on in the hearts of his family, friends, and all who knew him.

https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email