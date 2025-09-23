OBITUARY: Stephen Gerard Horton

Stephen Gerard Horton, age 78 of Franklin, TN, formerly of Knoxville, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 19, 2025. For the Mighty One is holy and has done great things for me. —Luke 1:49.

Steve was born in Knoxville and graduated from Bearden High School. After earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, he established his own medical clinics to substantiate Social Security disability claims. For the last 21 years of his career, he transitioned to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, where he served as Director of Physician Outreach.

A loving father and husband, Steve always enjoyed entertaining family and friends at the lake or the beach and flying his powered parachute. His closest friends will always remember Steve with his puppies.

A 6th Degree Black Belt in Isshinryu Karate, he was inducted into the Martial Arts Hall of Fame in 2018. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Gerard and Betty Baum Horton, and by his former wife, Jean Horton Hunter.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Hood Horton. They were high school sweethearts who met again 28 years after graduation and have been happily married for over 32 years. Before moving to Franklin in July of this year, they were members of Sevier Heights Baptist Church of Knoxville.

Steve is also survived by his daughter, Laurie (Curt) Gross; bonus children, Kurt (Sindhu) Wessels and Keeli (partner, Craig Brent) Lonas; sister, Amy Horton; grandchildren, Hayden William Gross, Madison Bliss Gross, and Niam James Wessels.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. September 27, 2025, at Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville.

Memorials may be made to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, 2018 Clinch Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37916.

