OBITUARY: Stephen Francis Gac

Stephen Francis Gac, age 64, resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at TriStar Spring Hill.

Stephen was born July 18, 1958, in Detroit, Michigan and was the son of the late Frank Gac and the late Charlotte Gac.

He started working for General Motors when he was 18 years old and retired after 31 years. His passion in life was cooking. He enjoyed going to the grocery store and then preparing the meals for his family. Stephen was a family man that liked to provide for them. He also loved a good deal and bargains, making people laugh and smile, classic rock-n-roll music, and Pogo computer games. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Barbara Gac of Spring Hill; son, Patrick Gac of Antioch, TN; daughters, Emily Gac (Alex Gross) of Madison, AL and Jennifer Gac (Dakota McGaw) of Spring Hill, TN; sisters, Rosanne (Char) Gac of Toledo, OH, Christine (Jerry) McNeely of Lapeer, MI, and Karen (Indrek) Rask of Estonia; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Sean McNeely; and his best friend that was his wiener dog, Dudley Moore Dazzle.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Deacon Ray Seibold officiating. The family will visit with friends on Friday from 11:00 AM until the 1:00 PM service. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the Spring Hill Fire Department on Port Royal for all of their help during the last few years.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/