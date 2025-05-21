OBITUARY: Stephen Edward Smotherman

Stephen Edward Smotherman, Age 74, of College Grove, TN, passed away on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Steve was born on May 15, 1950, in Murfreesboro, TN. His family later moved to Nashville, TN, in 1965. He graduated from Glencliff High School in 1968.

Steve joined the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department in April 1974 and served the Nashville community for 29 years. Steve was an avid golfer and a die-hard New York Yankees and Alabama Crimson Tide football fan. He loved his tractor, sitting on his back porch by the pool, his motorcycle “Big Al,” and, most importantly, his girls.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Marie Smotherman; daughter, Tanya Hill; and brothers, Stanley and David Smotherman.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Valeria Smotherman; daughters, Teri Sanford and Tiffany Hoover (Dustin); grandchildren, Brayden Taylor (Lexie) and Alona Hill; and great-granddaughter, Lylah Taylor.

The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Derek deGrijs for his unwavering compassion, dedicated care, and heartfelt support throughout the many years he stood by their side.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 22, 2025, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, Nashville, TN 37211.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Tunnel to Towers Foundation.