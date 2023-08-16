OBITUARY: Stephen Bertram Lisle

Stephen Bertram Lisle of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023, at the age of 58.

Stephen, a Texan through and through, was born in Lufkin, Texas, about three hours from Dallas, home of his beloved Cowboys. He grew up idolizing legends like Coach Tom Landry and quarterback Roger Staubach, and was never happier than when the Cowboys won.

Tragedy struck when Stephen’s parents, Bertram Ira Lisle and Charlsie Rice Lisle, were killed in a plane crash in 1984, just shy of Stephen’s 20th birthday.

Stephen went on to earn a BS in Business Administration from LaSalle University in 1998. He had a widely varied career, mostly in technology, and most recently as a Voice and Security Architect with Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Stephen and ex-wife Pamela raised two beautiful daughters, Emily and Caroline, now young adults. He loved traveling, especially with his family, and had a keen eye for finding fine restaurants and great food. He also loved music and movies.

He had a heart for social justice and particularly with men struggling with addiction; in recent years, he often shared his home with them. Stephen recently joined his friend and mentor, Bill Rapier, on a mission trip to Africa, where he served with African Leadership Development.

Stephen is survived by daughters Emily Melissa Lisle and Caroline Alyssa Lisle; sisters Laurie Lisle-Ritschl and Linda Lisle-Elento (Wendell); eight nephews; and one niece.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to African Leadership Development, a Christian ministry which mentors young and emerging church leaders in Africa. Checks can be mailed to African Leadership Development, 384 Bluebird Lane, Priest River, ID 83856; in the memo, please write “In memory of Stephen Lisle.” If you prefer to give online, click the “Donate” button at the ALD website: African Leadership Development. Thank you.

