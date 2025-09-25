OBITUARY: Stephen Andrew Nappier

Stephen Andrew “Andy” Nappier, age 48 of Thompson’s Station, TN passed away on September 23, 2025. Andy was a graduate of Franklin High School. He worked in various construction and landscaping projects as well as in hotel maintenance.

Preceded in death by father, Herbert Clarence Nappier, III; sister, Kathryn Elizabeth “Katy” Nappier; grandparents, Herbert C. Jr. and Pearle Searson Nappier, Harvey and Olive Coffman Leaver.

Survived by: mother, Kathryn L. Nappier; brother, Herbert Clarence IV “Bert” (Suzanne) Nappier; niece, Caroline Nappier, nephew, Zack Nappier; aunts and uncles, Sandra (Ed) Spoto, Elizabeth “Libby” (John) Shaw, Steve (Linda) Leaver, Paul (Kathy) Leaver and other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday, September 27, 2025 at First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, 101 Legends Club Lane, Franklin, TN, Pastor Anne Keener officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to any addiction charity program of your choice. Visitation will also be 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289

