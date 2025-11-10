OBITUARY: Stephanie Olivieri-Ortiz

Stephanie Olivieri-Ortiz left this world too soon on Friday, November 7, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Born on November 1, 1993, in Aibonito, Puerto Rico, Stephanie was the beloved daughter of Felix Olivieri and Zaida Ortiz.

Stephanie dedicated her career to caring for others as a Medical Assistant at the Bone & Joint Institute. Her gentle nature and compassion for her patients reflected her deep love for helping people. A faithful member of The Bridge Church, Stephanie’s unwavering faith guided her through every season of life and gave her strength during her courageous battle with cancer.

She was a woman with a bright spirit and a beautiful smile that captivated the hearts of many. Her resilience was a testament to her faith and her unwavering love for her family. Her warmth could be felt in every heartfelt conversation, soft laugh, and quiet presence. She had a gift for making others feel seen, heard, and loved, a gift that will live on in the many lives she touched.

Stephanie’s memory will forever be cherished by her adored daughter, Azleiya Oden-Olivieri; her mother, Zaida Ortiz; her father, Felix (Luz) Olivieri; her brother, Felix (Rosalin) Olivieri; her sisters, Vanessa Ortiz, Melissa (Pedro) Almazan, and Patricia (Jose) Morales; her maternal grandparents, Francisco and Virgen Ortiz, and Herminia Olivieri; her uncles, Hector Alvarado and Aiden Torres; her aunt, Mayra (William) Echevarria; and her many nieces, nephews, and extended family members who deeply loved her.

She is preceded in death by her aunt, Luz Ortiz-Corby, and her paternal grandfather, Felix Olivieri. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Stephanie’s life on Monday, November 10, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 12:00 Noon, with one hour of visitation prior to the service.

Stephanie will be laid to rest in the Garden of Memory Hill at Spring Hill Memorial Park. Those honored to serve as pallbearers include Hector Alvarado, William Echevarria, Xavier Oden, Francisco Ortiz, Keith Sparkman, and Hector Alvarado, Jr. Stephanie’s love, faith, and light will continue to shine in the hearts of all who knew her.

The care of Miss Stephanie Olivieri-Ortiz has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort, please visit the Spring Hill Memorial website.