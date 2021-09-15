OBITUARY: Stephanie Georgia Wilson Clark

Stephanie Georgia “Stephie” Wilson-Clark, age 39 of Franklin, TN passed away August 30, 2021.

Stephie is survived by: her husband Robert Clark, parents, David H. “Dave” and Peggy A. Wilson; daughters, Savannah Clark and Evelyn “Evie” Clark; brothers, Christopher G. Wilson and Michael B. Wilson; niece, Skylar Wilson and friend, Robbie Wilhoite.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 10:00 am, September 25, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com