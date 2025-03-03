OBITUARY: Stanley “Stan” Allen Cooper

Stanley “Stan” Allen Cooper, age 81 of Franklin, TN passed away February 26, 2025. He was born in Baltimore, MD to the late Charles & Margaret Cooper.

A graduate of Penn State and Kent State, Stan was a lifelong tire guy who worked in engineering, marketing, and sales for Bridgestone/Firestone for his entire career of 42 years. A member of Church of the City, Stan was a devoted Christian and put his faith in Jesus.

Stan thrived in community and leadership roles and spent many years running Bruning Investment Club and advocating for cancer research, new immunotherapies, and proton therapy. A three-time cancer survivor, Stan recently succumbed to an acute respiratory infection.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Terry McLain Cooper of Franklin, TN; daughters, Catherine Cooper of Franklin, TN and Christina (Michael) Muscari of Franklin, TN; brother, Charles “Chick” Cooper, Jr. of Deltaville, VA; grandchildren, Jackson, Sammi, Rowan, Lucas, and Charlie; and many close friends and family, including his Coffee Club, beloved nieces and nephews, and countless other church, neighborhood, and barista friends.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Active pallbearers will be Pat Moore, Michael Moore, Michael Wegersen, Michael Muscari, Jackson Muscari, Mike Cerio, and Doug Johnston. Honorary pallbearers will be Frank Wegersen and Farsheed Ferdowsi.

Memorials may be made to the Village at Church of the City, Franklin, TN. www.cotc.com/the-village.

