OBITUARY: Stanley John Konopka

Stanley John Konopka, Jr. age 77 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Stan was born in New Britain, CT on November 11, 1944, son to the late Stanley & Ann Konopka.

Stan grew up in Wyoming PA. Went to college at SUNY Binghamton and King’s College graduating with his PhD in Chemistry. He worked at UHS Hospital in Johnson City, New York as a chemist and lab director and meeting his wife, Nancy of 39 years at that lab.

He moved to Franklin, TN in 1986 and worked in several laboratories including National Health Labs, Lab Corp, and AB Diagnostics as a chemist and Lab director until his retirement at the age of 71. Stan was a member of St. Philip Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include his loving wife of 39 years, Nancy (Zdimal) Konopka; Children, Stanley Konopka of Endicott, NY, Lori (Rich) Colonel of New Town, CT, Christopher (Bev) Konopka of Nashville, TN, Elizabeth Konopka of Columbia, TN & Amy (Chad) Harris Soddy Daisy, TN; siblings, Nancy (Anthony) Scaricamazza of Egg Harbor, NJ, Paul (Deb) Konopka of Wyoming, PA & Mary (Michael) Flynn of Wyoming, PA; six grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Friday, July 15, 2022, at St. Philip Catholic Church, where a funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM, reception to follow.

Burial will take place in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Franklin, Tennessee.

