Stanley H. Witt, 87, died peacefully on April 13, 2020 at The Reserve in Spring Hill TN. Stanley was born May 15th, 1932 to the late Herbert Witt and Henrietta Herbster Witt in Falls City, NE. Stanley graduated from Morrill High School in 1950. He was a lifelong livestock and row crop farmer. He was also heavily involved with 4-H, and officiated high school basketball for 40 years. He also loved playing cards.

He was married to Donna Knox in 1955 for 32 years. They had two sons: Scott Richard Witt and Todd Herbert Witt.

Stanley is survived by his sons, Scott Richard Witt (Elizabeth-Jane) of Spring Hill, TN and Todd Herbert Witt (Annette) of Bartlesville, OK, his 5 grandchildren, Danielle Witt of Birmingham AL, Nolan Witt of Columbia TN, Thomas and Joseph Frey and Rowan Witt of Spring Hill, TN, and two sisters, Karolyn Chadwell (Bernard) of Morrill, KS. and Irene Clossen of Sabetha KS.

There will be a celebration of life in Sabetha or Morrill, KS at a later date.

In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to Gabe’s My Heart / Gabe’s Chemo Duck Program at www.chemoduck.org

