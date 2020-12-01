OBITUARY: Stanislav Ogorodnik

Stanislav Gavrilovich Ogorodnik, 85, moved on to his heavenly home on November 30, 2020. He lived a hard and honorable Christian life that was devoted to serving his family, all the people, and God.

Stanislav preceded in death by parents; Motrena Gachkovska and Gavril Ogorodnik; brothers, Ivan, Vasiliy, Grigoriy; sisters, Nadia, Lidia, Lena, Tatyana; grandson, Joshua Mashnitskiy. Survived by; wife, Galina M. Ogorodnik; sons, Veniamin, Andriy, Ruslan; daughters, Olga, Zhanna, Nataliya, Oksana, Mariya, Liliya and Alla; forty grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren.

Stanislav was the seventh child in his family, whose father was the local church’s pastor. Stanislav was born in the Soviet Union that put forth every effort to create an atheist society and any believer was labeled an enemy of state. During these hard times Stanislav heard his calling to serve the Lord and on June 5, 1955 he was baptized. He served the Lord as a youth leader, in orchestra, in choir, preaching the Gospel, and being a faithful witness of the Lord. In 1958, he was married to a fellow believer Galina Yatsuk. They have loved each other all this time and the Lord blessed them with 10 children and 10 in-law children. His home’s door was open to anyone in need and his home hosted church meetings, bible studies, and youth meetings for the persecuted church. Across ten years he preached to and supported a small believer group in Noskivtsi. The Lord prepared a very special path and hardship for his faithfulness to God, for which he was imprisoned from Sep.30 1974-Sep.30 1976.

For 65 years, he sought out and prioritized any opportunities to serve the Lord and the church. In April of 2003, Stanislav relocated to Franklin, TN where he remained an active member of the local Slavic Baptist Church. During his final days, he was surrounded by his loving family.