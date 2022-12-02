OBITUARY: Stan Hardcastle

On Saturday, November 26, 2022, Stan Hardcastle, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at age 69.

Born to Loy G., Sr. and Marjorie (Andrews) Hardcastle, Stan was a lifelong resident of Williamson County, TN. After graduating from Franklin High School, Stan received a music scholarship to Memphis State University. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and was a member of the marching, concert, and jazz bands.

Stan was a lifelong car guy. His interest in cars started at his father’s dealership, Hardcastle Motor Company, where he held numerous positions culminating in being General Manager. His true love was racing; even as a young child, Stan knew his place was behind the wheel of a race car.

Stan started attending NASCAR races as a teenager, where he would lend an extra pair of hands to anyone that needed help. He made his first trip to the Daytona 500 in 1973 to help rookie Darrell Waltrip. During his career, Stan worked with many racing legends, including Sterling Marlin, Trevor Boys, Bill Elliott, A.J. Foyt, Bobby Allison, Joe Ruttman, Michael Waltrip, and Grant Adcox. Stan’s career as a driver started at the Nashville Motor Speedway and led to NASCAR’s Dash Touring Series.

As a driver, Stan was always at the top of the list for “Net Position Improvement” and “Number of Laps Completed.” In 1986, he had the fourth fastest car out of 62 at the Daytona Dash Series at Daytona International Speedway. Stan raced at Daytona, Charlotte, Pocono, Darlington, Nashville, Martinsville, North Wilkesboro, Birmingham, Montgomery, Highland Rim, and Huntsville Speedways.

Stan had a gift of conversation and never met a stranger. His kind spirit and legendary dry sense of humor will be missed.

A heartfelt thank you to kidney donor Karen McCord for her gift of life to Stan that gave him and his family and friends nine more years together.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Loy G., Sr. and Marjorie Andrews Hardcastle; sister, Alice Hardcastle; and nephew, Greg Hardcastle.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years Denise Curlee Hardcastle; daughter, Stephanie (Jeremy) Johnson; brother, Loy (Linda) Hardcastle; sister, Cheryl Hardcastle Petty; grandchildren, Jefferson, Julianna, and Jacqueline Johnson; brothers-in-law, Donnie (Peter Chin) Curlee; nephews, Chris (Blair) Petty, Daniel Curlee, and Joshua Chin-Curlee; niece, Beth (Greg) Lawrence; and Stephanie’s mother, Susan Jefferson Hardcastle.

Stan’s family will receive friends on Thursday, December 1, from 4 to 8 p.m., and again on Friday, December 2, from 12 to 1 p.m. at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, Tenn., 615 794-2289, williamsonmemorial.com.

The funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Dr. Hal Hadden and Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Ron Gillespie, Kent Gregory, Loy Hardcastle, John Hudson, Vic Huntsman, Jeremy Johnson, Chris Petty, Pat Stidham, Jimmy Valentine, Chuck Vaughn, and Robin Wood. Honorary pallbearers will be Music City Mopar Club, Franklin Men’s Bible Study, Richard Anderson, M.D., and Beatrice Concepcion, M.D.

Donations in Stan’s memory may be made to:

Vanderbilt University Medical Center – Renal Transplant Fund. To make a memorial gift, please send a check made payable to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to: Vanderbilt University Medical Center Development, P. O. Box 290369, 525 Royal Parkway, Nashville, TN 37229. Gifts will support the Renal Transplant Fund. Please include a note with the check or indicate on the memo line that the gift is made in memory of Stan Hardcastle.

Gifts can also be made online at VanderbiltHealth.org/giving. Please select the checkbox next to “Dedicate my donation in honor or in memory of someone” or Friends of Williamson County Animal Center. Make a tax-deductible donation online at www.friendsofwcac.org or mail a check to PO Box 396, Franklin, TN 37065.

To honor Stan, you are invited to drive your hot rod or performance vehicle to the service and join him as he takes his final lap.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289

