OBITUARY: Stacie Kathleen Beets Black

Stacie Kathleen Beets Black, age 51, a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, September 20, 2025, just one day before celebrating her 52nd birthday.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Brandon Cochran officiating. Following the service, she will be inurned at Maury Memorial Gardens. A visitation will also be held on Sunday from 1:00 – 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on September 21, 1973, in Walnut Creek, California, Stacie was born and raised in Martinez, California and was the daughter of Ronald Beets and Susan Cross Beets. She was a 1991 graduate of College Park High School in Pleasant Hill, California.

Stacie’s greatest joy in life was being a mother to her three sons, who were truly her pride and joy. She was their fiercest supporter, their protector, and their biggest fan. Known as a “mama bear,” she devoted herself to them wholeheartedly. Stacie also had a playful spirit—she loved turtles, cheered passionately for the San Francisco 49ers, and was always up for a game night with family. Above all, Stacie will be remembered as a deeply caring woman who loved with her whole heart. Her presence touched many lives, and she will be profoundly missed.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her beloved sons, Nicholas Black, Cameron Black, and Chase Black, sister, Mandee Hallgarten, nieces and nephew, Sydney Hallgarten, Zachary Hallgarten, and Haylee Hofer, fiancé, Greg Schwenzer, the father of her children, James Black, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.