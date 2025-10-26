OBITUARY: Stacey Michelle Hood

Stacey Michelle Hood, age 57 of the Nolensville Community, went to be with the Lord on October 22, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. She was affectionately known to her grandchildren as “Granny Stacey.” Her laugh was infectious, her kindness unwavering, a true advocate for Jesus Christ, and a living example of grace in action. Her Christian heart guided how she loved, served, and gave.

She had what we liked to call a “need for speed.” Whether it was behind the wheel or simply chasing after the next adventure, she lived fast, loved deeply, and left everyone smiling in her wake. Stacey had that same kind of clever, quirky humor that made everything around her more fun — a spirit that would’ve made Weird Al proud. She found joy in the odd and the ordinary alike, turning small moments into laughter-filled memories. Her sense of humor and sharp sarcasm never faded — right up to her very last breath.

Her life was also endlessly creative — from video editing and crafting to her early days experimenting with machinima, long before most people even knew what that was. But beyond her creativity and humor, she took care of everyone else first — her husband, her children, her grandchildren, and her friends – always finding ways to help, to give, and to lift others up. She was the heart of her family — a true mama bear whose love and protection knew no limits. Her devotion to her family was the cornerstone of everything she did.

She poured her heart into creating a beautiful environment and a strong foundation for her children and grandchildren — one built on love, laughter, faith, and spoiling them. Her ministry was her home. She leaves behind her devoted husband of 32 years, Ted, and their children: Candice Adams (Matt), Trey Hood (Jamie), and Zack (Julie – fiancé) and her grandchildren (AJ, Noah, Callie, Lydia, Faith). She is also survived by her father, Al Brandon (Kandy), along with many other loving family members and friends.

There are some people who simply make the world better just by being in it. Stacey was one of them. Her love, laughter, humor, and faith will echo through every life she touched. Though she may no longer walk beside us, her spirit — joyful, creative, faithful, and full of love — will forever live within us.

Visitation and funeral services will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN. Visitation services for family and friends will be on October 27, 2025 from 4-7 pm and October 28, 2025 from 1-2 pm, with the funeral starting at 2 pm and the burial services to follow at Nolensville Cemetery. Floral tributes are welcome in honor of Stacey.