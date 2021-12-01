OBITUARY: Soroush Sanai-Araghi

Soroush Sanai-Araghi, Age 88, a resident of Franklin, TN, formerly of LA, CA died from gastric cancer on 11/30/21 surrounded by her daughter Susan Hyatt-Birnholz and son-in-law Michael Birnholz.

Soroush was born in Tehran in 1933 and attended medical school in Switzerland. She married Dr. Morteza Heyat in 1965 (now deceased) in Paris, France.

Soroush was a beloved mother, sister, and an accomplished painter. She is survived by her only daughter Susan Hyatt-Birnholz.

Donations in Soroush’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html?dn=mem&fn=SOROUSH&ln=SANAIARAGHI

Soroush will be buried at Forest Lawn Mortuary in Glendale, CA.