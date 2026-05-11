Sondra “Sun Ja” Pang Thornton, age 83, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2026, in Spring Hill, TN. She was born on September 22, 1942, in Choongchung Nam-do, South Korea to her beloved parents, Bu Hee and Hyo Duk Pang.

Sondra was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend whose life was marked by unwavering faith, sacrificial love, and a servant’s heart. She loved Jesus with all her heart, mind, and soul, and she faithfully shared His love with others throughout her life. Whether reading her Bible, encouraging someone in faith, or caring for those around her, Sondra lived each day with grace, humility, and compassion.

She is survived by her loving children, Renee and David Browning, and Beka and Travis Jenkins; and by her cherished grandchildren, who lovingly called her “Mimi”: Elijah Browning, Julian Browning, Vivian Browning, Ella Jenkins, Sadie Jenkins, and Savannah Jenkins. She is also survived by her brothers, Myung Seok Pang and Don Pang and his wife, Chun, along with many beloved nephews, nieces, grandnephews, and grandnieces who loved her dearly.

Sondra was known for her incredible work ethic and remarkable talent as a seamstress. Her craftsmanship flourished through the years as she created exquisite custom draperies for some of the nation’s top interior designers. Her work was featured in Architectural Digest and can still be seen displayed in the Tennessee Governor’s Mansion and the Cheekwood Estate & Gardens.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Sondra found joy in life’s simple blessings. She loved watching Korean dramas, cooking for those she loved, and spending precious time with her family, especially caring for her grandchildren. Those who knew Sondra will remember her as loving, diligent, servant-hearted, and one of the hardest-working people they had ever known. Her life was a beautiful example of generosity, faithfulness, and unconditional love.

Graveside services for Sondra Thornton will be held on Monday, May 11, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at Spring Hill Memorial Park and Funeral Home. The care of Sondra Thornton has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial Park and Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Both Hands.

To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit springhill-memorial.com.

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This obituary was published by Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.