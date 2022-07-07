OBITUARY: Sidney Ann (Kellerman) Powers

Sidney Ann Powers, age 74 of Spring Hill, TN passed away peacefully on July 3, 2022. She was born in Akron, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents Kelly & Adriane Kellerman, stepmother Louise Kellerman, infant daughter Carrie Ann and brother Scott Kellerman.

She was a proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 30 years Larry Powers of Spring Hill, TN, children Tim (Alyson) Welsh of Irvine, CA; Kevin Welsh of Northeast, PA; and Megan (Jonathan) Meier of Yellow Springs, OH; Stepchildren; Shannon (Paul) Laurenzi of Avon, OH, Michael (Dina Leader) Powers of Westlake OH; siblings Todd (Denise) Kellerman of Bradenton FL, Robin Quinn of Riverside CA and 16 Grandchildren; Ava, Elliot, Calvin, Reagan, Declan, Milo, Quinn, Nick (Maria), Max, Grace, Izzy, Hannah, Harry, Henry and Frank.

Sidney had a wonderful and fulfilling career in banking, for over 40 years, during her career she was always very active in many Chambers of Commerce, the Better Business Bureau and the United Way, along with several other community groups. She loved cooking, gardening, cats, birds and painting but most important part of her life was her family.

Visitation at 4pm with Memorial Service at 6pm Monday July 18, 2022 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. A memorial service in Ohio will be held on July 29, 2022, at Lakewood Park Cemetery, Rocky River, OH graveside service at 2pm, a celebration of life to follow.

Memorial denotations may be made Cancer Society. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 5239 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174. www.springhill-memorial.com

