OBITUARY: Shirley Temple Hargrove

Shirley Temple Hargrove, age 71 of Franklin, TN passed away July 5, 2021.
Preceded in death by mother, Annie McGee; son, Lester Hargrove, Jr. and sister, Dorothy Reed.
Survived by: husband of 56 years, Lester Hargrove; daughters, Janet (Willie) Binkley and Rhoda (Buford) Mangrum; sister, Edna; grandchildren, Crystal (Donnie Mangrum) Binkley, Bruce (Tabitha Wilson) Mangrum, Brittany Mangrum and Keairra Mangrum; great grandchildren, Alexzandria Mangrum, Jozie Mangrum and Phoenix Davis.
Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ronald Mealer officiating. Interment Pond Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Willie Binkley, Buford Mangrum, Bruce Mangrum, Donnie Mangrum, Eddie Hargrove, Kenneth Hargrove and Zach Deal. Visitation will be 4-9PM Friday and 9-11AM on Saturday prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
