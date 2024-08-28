OBITUARY: Shirley Smith Taylor

Shirley Smith Taylor, known to friends simply as “Shirl”, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of August 25, 2024, following a long, difficult illness. Though her body was failing, her mind remained strong, and she was able to share a smile until entering that last night of sleep.

She was preceded in death by her one love, Larry L. Taylor and they enjoyed an amazing 58 years together before his death in 2013.

She is survived by one daughter, Tina Taylor Goode (Skip) and her grandson, Taylor Thorne, all of middle Tennessee, together with long ago inherited grandchildren: Josh Goode (Jennifer), Lauren McGinnis (Matthew), Rachel Nichols (Dennis) and Whitney Goode (Devon), and 9 step-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews including one who was more of a sister, given the small 2-year age difference Sue Page of Milan, TN.

She was predeceased by her parents, Lula and Charles Smith, sisters Wilma Hopper and Nettie Beasley and brother, Charles R. Smith.

Shirl and Larry lived in Memphis, TN prior to moving to The Cliffs Communities in South Carolina. Shirl relocated to Brentwood in 2014 following Larry’s death. Wherever she was, Shirl made friends rapidly and lastingly.

She spent many hours on the golf course over the years resulting in her being known as “Tee” by her grandchildren. She was a true extrovert and always ready for an adventure whether shopping, a dinner with friends, travel or just about any excuse to get out and be with others.

Shirl loved deeply and was deeply loved by most everyone that came to know her. She had a quirky sense of humor and a wicked sense of style. She had a visionary gift for décor and a flair for hospitality.

Family and friends of the family are invited to a reception in remembrance and celebration of Shirl’s life on Saturday, September 7th from 1:00 – 4:00 P.M. in Poplar Hall at The Heritage of Brentwood, 100 Heritage Way, Brentwood, TN 37067.

Services will be held on Monday, September 9th at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119. Visitation will be in the Fireside Chapel beginning at 10:00 A.M. Funeral services will begin in the Fireside Chapel at 11:00 A.M. The graveside interment will follow. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

The family wishes to thank the amazing staff at The Heritage of Brentwood and Somerfield Healthcare Center who have loved and cared well for “Ms. Taylor” over the years. The family also expresses great gratitude for Aveanna Hospice for the sacred work and care they provide for patients and family members every day.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Refuge Center for Counseling, www.therefugecenter.org.

