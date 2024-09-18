OBITUARY: Shirley Mae (Reed) Lundy

It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Shirley Mae (Reed) Lundy on September 12, 2024, following complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

She is survived by her two children, son Taze R. Lundy (Beth) and her daughter Cheryl L. Fisher (Michael) and three grandchildren Alex (Keely), Rhett (Katie), and Abigail Schwalm (Scottie). She is also survived by her two brothers George Lorne Reed of Oregon and Duane (Sandy) Cameron of California.

Shirley was born on November 18, 1930 in Wetaskiwin, Alberta, Canada. In 1943, she emigrated with her family to the United States, living in Los Angeles and Modesto, California. At age 18, she left Modesto to attend Madison College in Nashville, Tennessee where she completed nursing school. At Madison, she met her husband Elmo L. Lundy (deceased 2001) whom she married in 1952. Together they lived in Denver, Colorado where she worked at St. Anthony’s Hospital in the labor and delivery, and later in Downey, California, where she worked in the emergency room of a hospital in Los Angeles. In 1962, the couple returned to middle Tennessee and settled in Murfreesboro where she worked as a head nurse at the Alvin C. York Veteran’s Administration Hospital for 33 years.

After retirement, Shirley remained very active helping others. As an experienced medical and psychiatric nurse, she volunteered on many American Red Cross disaster relief operations. She traveled and provided disaster mental health counseling to countless hurricane, tornado, and flooding disaster sites, as well as to the recovery support site for TWA Flight 800 tragedy. In later years, she continued to provide support to the American Red Cross by helping at local blood drives and health fairs, using her nursing skills.

Shirley was known for her great compassion for others, helping many of her neighbors and friends with their medical concerns. Even as she began to show evidence of Alzheimer’s disease, she continued to help others as much as she was able. In her memory care home, she helped by feeding residents and cleaning up after meals. We think she may have acted as the head nurse on the unit, as well.

Shirley also loved to use her creative skills by painting on rocks, wood, brick, shells, canvas, and recovered and bleached animal bones. She studied human and animal anatomy, botany, and architecture to aid in the creation of her artwork. She studied science and took continuing education courses on comparative religion and Russian history at MTSU. She loved Robin Cook novels and wished to visit the Body Farm at the University of Tennessee. She made the most amazing fried chicken, fried okra, and hush puppies. She was truly an inspiring person, a supportive mother, and a example of a life well lived.

A private funeral service will be held in New Mexico for the immediate family. https://www.alternativecremationandfuneralservice.com

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Alzheimer’s Association in her name.

