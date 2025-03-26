OBITUARY: Shirley Lee Dolzen

Shirley Lee Dolzen, age 89, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2025. She was born in Nashville, TN, on September 30, 1935, to the late Flossie and Howard McMurry.

Shirley was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She had a deep love for reading and found joy in the community at Forest Hills United Methodist Church. Her kindness, wisdom, and unwavering love for her family will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Dana W. Dolzen Sr.; daughter, Trudy Slaughter; and sister, Carolyn Weathers.

Those left to cherish Shirley’s memory are her son, Dan W. Dolzen Jr. (Annette); daughter, Theresa Irvin (Bryan); and grandchildren, Heather Crews (Josh), Justin Dolzen (Kristin Fulgoni), Peyton Irvin (Meagan Patterson), Connor Irvin, and Chase Slaughter.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

A private family service will be held at a later date.