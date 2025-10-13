OBITUARY: Shirley Kay Jones

Shirley Kay Jones, age 81, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, formerly of Salem, Illinois, passed away on October 6, 2025.

She was born on February 19, 1944, in Centralia, Illinois, to Oliver and Linnie Mae (Albert) Duncan. Shirley had a strong work ethic that led her to a long and successful career, ultimately serving as an office administrator for the company where she worked for over 30 years.

Shirley loved gardening and music—especially Elvis Presley—and she deeply cherished time spent with her family. She was a selfless and kind-hearted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers James, Herman, and Warren Duncan; and sisters Alice Maxey, Velma Livesay, Rita Phillips, Eva Jett, Charlotte Heinzman, and Jesse Marris.

She is survived by her daughter, Marci Jones; grandchildren, Levi Miller and Nicole Miller; and great-grandchildren, Bauer Miller and Lainee Gentry.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 10, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at Spring Hill Memorial Park & Funeral Home.

The care of Shirley Kay Jones has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com.