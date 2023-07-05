OBITUARY: Shirley Jean Layne Cochran

Shirley Jean Layne Cochran, 79, retired CPA and resident of Primm Springs, died Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Life Care Center of Columbia.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 6:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Glenn Richardson officiating. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 2:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home. Graveside services will be conducted Sunday at 12:30 P.M. at Polk Memorial Gardens.

The family suggests memorials to Alzheimer’s Foundation, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Parkinson’s Disease, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.

Born September 28,1943 in Williamson County, she was the daughter of the late Leslie Otto Layne and the late Pearl Jean Henson Layne. Earlier in life, she worked for Kraft Brothers CPA before she became self-employee. For many years, Mrs. Cochran was very active in transition of Columbia Military Academy to Columbia Academy. She was a member of Shady Grove Church of Christ.

Survivors include her husband, John Cochran of Primm Springs; daughter, Karla (Tommy) Harber of Chapel Hill; son, Greg (Michelle) Cochran of Primm Springs; grandchildren, Jonathon (Braylin) Harber, Brandon Harber, Garrett Cochran, Daveigh Cochran; step-sister, Faye Fowler; sisters-in-law, Henrietta (Van) Ward, Linda Cochran; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Layne Jefferson.

Active pallbearers will be Jonathan Harber, Brandon Harber, Garrett Cochran, Steven McKennon, Tim McKennon, Mike Jefferson, Tim Jefferson, and Richard Jefferson.

