Shirley Grace Lincoln, age 88, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2026. She was born in Savannah, Tennessee, to the late Sydney and Grace Burke Alexander.

Shirley was a woman of gentle spirit and creative heart. She found great joy in painting, spending many happy hours creating oil paintings and canvases that reflected the beauty she saw in the world around her. Her artwork was a treasured gift to family and friends; each piece filled with her warmth and imagination.

Above all, Shirley loved her family. She devoted her life to raising her children and was the definition of a “sports mom,” faithfully driving to practices and games, cheering from the sidelines, and making sure every child felt supported and encouraged. Her home was always a place of love, laughter, and welcome.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, James William “Bill” Lincoln III.

Those left to cherish Shirley’s memory are her sons, Mike Lincoln (Marcy), and Keith Lincoln; daughter, Laura Anderson (Mike); grandchildren, Rachel Tapia (Jose), Bobby Anderson, Josh Anderson, Caroline Lincoln (Dominic Shaeen), and William Lincoln.

A Memorial Gathering will be held from 1:00-3:00pm on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude.

The care of Shirley Grace Lincoln and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

